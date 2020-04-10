|
|
|
Eagleton Frances Clifford
Always "Pip",
previously Hopkins,
née Smith 82 years of fun, love and laughter
came to an end on Saturday
28th March 2020
Always cheerful and positive,
she defied cancer for four years,
and thankfully ended in peace
asleep at home.
Her funeral is on
Friday 17th April at 12:00.
Sadly only her much loved children
and grandchildren, of whom she was
rightly so proud, and her loving
husband, can be there.
Think of her at that time, and smile.
Donations in her memory may be made direct to Macmillan Cancer Care
or St Michael's Hospice.
Published in Hastings Observer on Apr. 10, 2020