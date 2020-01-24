|
WATERS Freda Joyce At Hastings Court on January 12th aged 87. Much loved wife of the late Derrick. Devoted Mum to Carol and Barb and sons- in-law Eric and Jack. Adored Grandmother to Ben, Gemma and Heather and Great Grandma to Holly, Jonah, Daisy and Isla.
Funeral Service at Hastings Crematorium Thursday 6th February 1.15pm. Family flowers only, but donations in lieu for Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance may be sent to Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
2-4 Norman Road,
St.Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 24, 2020