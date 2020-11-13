Home

Cornford Frederick (Fred) John Passed away peacefully
surrounded by his family at home in Levin, New Zealand on 18th October 2020, aged 94.

A devoted husband of 67 years
to Marie he was also a much-loved father and father in law to Clive and Suzanne, and to Susan (RIP) and Ray.
Loved Grandfather to Katharine and Martyn and Great Grandfather to Hope.

Despite moving to New Zealand,
he always remained a proud Bexhill man and will be sorely missed by
those that knew and loved him.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 13, 2020
