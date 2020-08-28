|
Mitchell Geoffrey "Guss" 5th March 1934
- 15th August 2020
Our much loved dad, dad-in-law
and grandad died peacefully at
St Michael's Hospice on
Saturday 15th August.
He battled leukaemia for 7 years
and our special thanks go to
Dr Newman, Annette and Georgina
for all their care and support.
Guss' funeral has taken place but
if you would like to make a
donation in his memory,
we would love it to go to
St Michael's Hospice to support
their amazing work via
Mummery (Sidley Funeralcare),
29 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, TN39 5AE.
Telephone 01424 218704.
We'd also like to thank
everyone for the cards, love
and support shown to us.
Liane, Ellie, Ralph, Zoe, Phil, Sharon,
Olivia, Euan, Paige, Isaac,
Lauren and Liberty.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 28, 2020