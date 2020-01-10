|
ARCHER George Ronald Passed away peacefully
on 25th December 2019,
aged 96 years.
Much loved husband of the late Catherine and loving father to Richard and Michael. Grandfather to Melanie and James and great grandfather to Isaac and Luna and daughter-in-law Norma.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at Hastings Crematorium at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only and donations to The Irvine Unit at Bexhill Hospital c/o Douglas Mercer & Son,
29 Sedlescombe Road North,
St Leonards On Sea,
East Sussex, TN37 7DA.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 10, 2020