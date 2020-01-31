|
|
|
Archer George Ronald We, Richard & Michael would very much like to express our sincere appreciation to all who attended Dad's funeral on
22nd January 2020 and to those who offered their condolences by way of cards and messages at this time
of our sad loss.
Grateful thanks to those who have made generous donations to
The Irvine Unit, Bexhill.
Finally, special thanks also to D C Mercer & Son for making the funeral arrangements and taking respectful care of all our needs.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 31, 2020