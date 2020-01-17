Home

SAXBY George Edward Passed away at Fabee Nursing Home Hastings on the 2nd January 2020 aged 82 years. Former owner of Arcade Fisheries, now reunited with his beloved Maggie after 32 years apart.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 23rd January 9:30 am at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only and donations can be made in memory of George to
St. Michael's Hospice.

The family wish to give special thanks
to Fabee Nursing Home for their care of George.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 17, 2020
