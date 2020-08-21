|
|
|
sweet Gordon 21.8.1933 - 4.8.2020
Wendy, Steve and Sue would like to thank family and friends for the lovely flowers and very kind messages of sympathy in memory of Gordon. Also many thanks to all staff at Mountside Care Home for their wonderful help, care and kindness in looking after Gordon. Also thanks to Dr. Radia for her help and kindness with Gordon's Care. Many thanks also to Mercer & Son for their kind help throughout this sad time.
With many thanks to Alison Laing
for her help and kindness.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 21, 2020