Guy McFarlane

Notice Condolences

Guy McFarlane Notice
McFARLANE
Guy Dudley Died on 15th September, aged 79 years.
Beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother and great friend to so many.
Due to restrictions the funeral
will be by invitation only.
A wake will be organised for next year when the restrictions have been eased.
Donations in Guy's memory to Macmillan Cancer Support
may be made online at https://guymcfarlane.muchloved.com/ or sent to
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 25, 2020
