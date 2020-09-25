|
|
|
McFARLANE
Guy Dudley Died on 15th September, aged 79 years.
Beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother and great friend to so many.
Due to restrictions the funeral
will be by invitation only.
A wake will be organised for next year when the restrictions have been eased.
Donations in Guy's memory to Macmillan Cancer Support
may be made online at https://guymcfarlane.muchloved.com/ or sent to
Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 25, 2020