|
|
|
CLIMPSON Gwendoline Late of Darley Dale.
Passed away peacefully in the care of Nightingale Macmillan Unit on
Tuesday 22nd September 2020
in her 95th year.
She will be deeply missed by all of her
family and friends in both
the UK and Australia.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 23rd October 2020 at 1.20pm.
Due to the current circumstances,
this will be a private funeral service
but those unable to attend may watch the service via Webcast.
www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view
Login: 51339
Password: ybzhwdjr
Donations in memory of Gwendoline are invited for Hastings Lifeboat and The British Legion
c/o Thomas Greatorex and Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock
DE4 3BU 01629 582470
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 16, 2020