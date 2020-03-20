Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Reed

Notice Condolences

Gwendoline Reed Notice
REED Gwendoline Doris
(Gwen) née King Formerly of the Old Town.
Peacefully at home on 15th March 2020, aged 92.
Devoted wife of the late Bill Reed,
much loved mother of Ian, Linda, Stella, Nigel and Jonathan, Grandmother of Carolyn, Tracy, Alex and Danielle and Great-Grandmother to Jack, Mark, Jessica, Kayleigh, Keylee and Oliver.
Funeral service at Hastings Crematorium on Tuesday
24th March at 3.30 p.m.
Family flowers only; donations for The Salvation Army c/o A. C. Towner Ltd.,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -