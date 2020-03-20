|
REED Gwendoline Doris
(Gwen) née King Formerly of the Old Town.
Peacefully at home on 15th March 2020, aged 92.
Devoted wife of the late Bill Reed,
much loved mother of Ian, Linda, Stella, Nigel and Jonathan, Grandmother of Carolyn, Tracy, Alex and Danielle and Great-Grandmother to Jack, Mark, Jessica, Kayleigh, Keylee and Oliver.
Funeral service at Hastings Crematorium on Tuesday
24th March at 3.30 p.m.
Family flowers only; donations for The Salvation Army c/o A. C. Towner Ltd.,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 20, 2020