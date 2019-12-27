|
|
|
PAINE Irene
(Renee) Sadly passed away
at the Conquest Hospital
on 9th December 2019.
Aged 84.
Loving widow of Jimmy,
mother to Linda and son in law Ian
and grandma to Charlotte.
Funeral to take place on
Thursday 9th January at 1.15 pm
at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Motor Neurone Disease Association (East Sussex)
may be sent to:
A C Towner Ltd
2/4 Norman Road
St Leonards on Sea
TN37 6NH
Special thanks to all the staff
at Bethune Court Care Home
for looking after Mum for
almost four years.
Published in Hastings Observer on Dec. 27, 2019