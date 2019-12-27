Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Paine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Paine

Notice Condolences

Irene Paine Notice
PAINE Irene
(Renee) Sadly passed away
at the Conquest Hospital
on 9th December 2019.
Aged 84.

Loving widow of Jimmy,
mother to Linda and son in law Ian
and grandma to Charlotte.

Funeral to take place on
Thursday 9th January at 1.15 pm
at Hastings Crematorium.

Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Motor Neurone Disease Association (East Sussex)
may be sent to:
A C Towner Ltd
2/4 Norman Road
St Leonards on Sea
TN37 6NH

Special thanks to all the staff
at Bethune Court Care Home
for looking after Mum for
almost four years.
Published in Hastings Observer on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -