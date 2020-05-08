|
|
|
ROSS Isabel Margaret Finally ran out of steam on April the 23rd, aged 88.
Wife to the late Tom, mother to John, Andrew and Iain,
mother in law, grandmother,
great grandmother, auntie,
neighbour and friend.
She will be sadly missed but
never forgotten.
A private family funeral will take place at Hastings Crematorium and a celebration of Isabel's life will follow
at a convenient time in the future.
The family would love you to remember Isabel with your own memories
at this sad time.
Family flowers only and any donation to St Michaels Hospice can be made via the Much Loved Tribute Page at
Arthur C. Towner or
direct with them at 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards on Sea.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 8, 2020