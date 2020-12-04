|
|
|
Mann Isabella Passed away peacefully on 27/11/2020.
Beloved Mum to Edward, Grandmother to Kelsey, Victoria, Charlotte and Benjamin,
Great-Grandmother to Jack, Lucas and Bella-Rae and loving friend to so many. She shall be missed dearly by all.
Funeral is to take place on
Friday 11th December at 2pm at
Little Common Methodist Church followed by a Service at
Eastbourne Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please,
any donations to be made in her memory to Mais House,
Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 2HH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Dec. 4, 2020