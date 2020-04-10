Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy Bridger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Bridger

Notice Condolences

Ivy Bridger Notice
BRIDGER Ivy Joyce In loving memory of a much
loved mother, grandmother,
great grandmother, aunt and friend
to everyone who knew her who
died peacefully at home on
26th March aged 96 years.
A private funeral service will take
place at Hastings Crematorium.
A celebration of her life will be
held later in the year.
Donations in Ivy's memory to
St Michael's Hospice may be made online at ivybridger.muchloved.com
Enquiries to Arthur C. Towner Ltd (01424) 436386.
Published in Hastings Observer on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -