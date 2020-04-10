|
|
|
BRIDGER Ivy Joyce In loving memory of a much
loved mother, grandmother,
great grandmother, aunt and friend
to everyone who knew her who
died peacefully at home on
26th March aged 96 years.
A private funeral service will take
place at Hastings Crematorium.
A celebration of her life will be
held later in the year.
Donations in Ivy's memory to
St Michael's Hospice may be made online at ivybridger.muchloved.com
Enquiries to Arthur C. Towner Ltd (01424) 436386.
Published in Hastings Observer on Apr. 10, 2020