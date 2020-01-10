|
|
|
ADAMS James (Jim) Peacefully in
Eastbourne General Hospital on Sunday 29th December 2019, aged 87 years.
A much loved husband, father and grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd January at 11:00 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, payable to either the 'Royal British Legion' or the
'R N L I Rye', may be sent c/o
J. Perigoe & Son Funeral Directors, Dixter Road, Northiam, East Sussex TN31 6LB. Tel: 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 10, 2020