Jane Morris

Jane Morris Notice
Morris Jane Anne Passed away on
25th January 2020, aged 77 years.
Wife to David, loving mother of Richard and Steven and devoted grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Wealden Crematorium on
Friday 14th February 2020
at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice or Pevensey Ward, cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service, 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE, 01323 440909, www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 7, 2020
