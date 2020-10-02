|
|
|
TUPPEN Jane Passed away peacefully
on 10th September 2020, aged 78.
Beloved wife of Leon, dear mum of Nigel, Lisa and Campbell,
grandmother of Andrew, Natalie, Jessica, Megan and William,
great grandmother of Noah and sister of Alan, Violet, Peggy and George.
The family request donations rather than flowers, gratefully received via https://janetuppen.muchloved.com.
All proceeds will go to Multiple Sclerosis Society of which Jane
was an active volunteer for many years.
Funeral Service at the
Hastings Crematorium on
Monday 5th October at 12.30pm.
Enquiries A.C. Towner 01424 436386.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 2, 2020