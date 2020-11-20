Home

Janet Holmes Notice
HOLMES Janet 13-02-1924 - 10-11-2020

Passed away peacefully at home,
aged 96.
Special friend to Miranda and Graham.
Much loved adopted granny to Victoria,
Georgina and Antonia. Proud great granny to Reuben and Georgia.
Loyal and loving friend to all that knew her, she will be greatly missed.
Rest in Peace.

Donations to London City Mission via the funeral director
Arthur C. Towner Ltd, Audley House,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DG.
01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 20, 2020
