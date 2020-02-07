|
|
|
VICKERS Jean Elizabeth Ann Passed away peacefully on 27th January aged 82 years. Beloved mother to Lee, Gary and Julie, Grandmother to Sam, Matt, Alec, Richard, Tom, Jack and Jemma, Great Grandmother to Sophia, Holly, James, Joey, Daniel, Reggie, Lillia and Evie, and much loved Mother-in-law to Terry, Dee and Helen. Funeral Service at Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Friday 21st February 1.15pm. Family flowers only, donations welcome to Jean's chosen charities, St. Michael's Hospice and Age UK East Sussex, may be sent online via Arthur C. Towner Ltd, or post to 2-4 Norman Road,
St. Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 7, 2020