Miller Jeanette
(née Bateup) (16.6.1919-17.6.2020)
Loving wife, mother, sister, aunt,
great aunt, great-great aunt and friend.
Wife of John Algernon Ronald Miller (1912-1987) - former Sussex Police Chief Inspector - and mother of Anthony 'Tony' John Miller (1950-1990).
Passed away on Wednesday 17th June at the Normanhurst in Bexhill,
the day after her 101st birthday.
A service is to be held at
Eastbourne Crematorium at 10am
on Monday 6th July, followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving at St Mark's Church, Little Common at 11am. Instead of flowers, please donate to
the RAF Benevolent Fund in memory
of Jeanette's passion and service for the RAF.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and friends.
Published in Hastings Observer on June 26, 2020