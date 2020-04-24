Home

Joan Pelling

Joan Pelling Notice
Pelling Joan Newton Passed away peacefully on
16 April 2020 aged 85 years
in the care of the wonderful staff at Derwent Care Home.
Loving Wife of the late Tony,
much loved Mum of Christopher
& John also a much loved Granny
to Nicholas & Stephen.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to do so.
Donations in memory of Joan
in lieu of flowers for the RNLI or
St Michael's Hospice please and
can be made via the following link:
http://www.dcmercer.co.uk/funeral-details.html?tribute=joanpelling
Published in Hastings Observer on Apr. 24, 2020
