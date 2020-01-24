|
WESTBROOK Joan Passed away at The Conquest Hospital, Hastings on 6th January 2020.
Much loved by her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 4th February at 11am at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations can be made in memory of Joan to either Amyloidosis Research Fund or
St Michael's Hospice
The family wish to give special thanks to The Royal Free Hospital, London and the Cardiology Unit and James Ward at The Conquest Hospital, Hastings for their care and support of
Joan over many years.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 24, 2020