Gadd Joanne Passed away on 7th September 2020, aged 88.
Former Mayor of Bexhill 2001/2002 and 2012/2013.
Beloved wife to the late
Lt Cdr Brian Gadd.
Dearly loved mother to Jayne and grandmother to David, Jonathan
and Ashley.
She will be sadly missed by the
family and her good friends.
The funeral will take place on the
6th October at St Augustine's Church, Bexhill-On-Sea, followed by cremation at Eastbourne Crematorium.
We are sorry but due to current restrictions only family and close friends will be able to attend.
If desired, donations in memory of Joanne can be made directly to
St Michaels Hospice, St Leonard's.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 25, 2020