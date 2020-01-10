Home

Geal Johanna Wilhelmine 14.07.1926 - 27.11.2019.

In Loving Memory of a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Aunt.
You will be sadly missed,
fondly remembered and
never forgotten.
Rest In Peace.

Memorial Service to be held at
The Seventh Day Adventist Church, Fairlight Road, Ore, E. Sussex at 11.00am, Wednesday, 15.01.2020, followed by a reception thereafter at The Conqueror's March, The Ridge/Stonestile Lane, Hastings, E.Sussex, 12.00pm - 2.00pm.
No flowers please, donations to
St. Michael's Hospice in her name.

For those wishing to attend, please RSVP to Peter Geal, 01 702 768 9357
or [email protected]
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 10, 2020
