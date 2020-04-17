|
|
|
DISTON John Peter Sadly, passed away at home on
Sunday 12th April, aged 87
after a long illness.
Dearest husband of Pat, adored father to Fleur and much loved father-in-law to Noel. A private family funeral service will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on Wednesday 28th April at 11.30am. Family flowers only.
Donations may be made in John's memory to Bexhill Caring Community via the MuchLoved Tribute Page at Arthur C. Towner Ltd or direct to
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG, 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Apr. 17, 2020