Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
John Diston Notice
AMENDED NOTICE
DISTON John Peter Sadly passed away at home on
Sunday 12th April, aged 87 after a
long illness. Dearest husband of Pat,
adored father to Fleur and much loved
father-in-law to Noel. A private family
funeral service will take place
in the family chapel at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Wednesday 29th April at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations may be made in John's memory to
Bexhill Caring Community
via the MuchLoved Tribute Page at
Arthur C. Towner Ltd or direct to
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea
TN40 1DG, 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Apr. 24, 2020
