HARLAND John Alfred Passed away peacefully on
14th May 2020, aged 81 years.
For almost 60 years, dearly beloved Husband of June. Much loved Father of Jennifer. Wonderful Father-in-Law to Ben and adored Grandfather of Emma.
At peace now but forever in our hearts.
Donations in John's memory would be greatly received to aid the work of
East Sussex Association of Blind and Partially Sighted People (ESAB) Bexhill Branch via the funeral director.
Arthur C. Towner Ltd, Audley House,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 29, 2020
