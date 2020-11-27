|
Larkin John Local builder and dearly loved husband of June and father of Andrew and Ralph.
John passed away after a short illness on 22nd November 2020, aged 85.
He will be sadly missed by his
extended family and friends.
Donations in his memory if desired
may be sent to Mummery Sidley.
Monies will go to The Conquest Hospital, cheques made payable to 'Charitable Funds'. If any one has any anecdotal memories of John, please forward them via email to [email protected] or by post to Mummery Sidley, 29 Ninfield Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 5AE.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 27, 2020