John Luck Notice
Luck John Albert Passed away peacefully on
25 September aged 95.
Loving Husband of his Dottie, Father of Michael, much loved
Grandad to Darren & Joanne,
Great Grandad to Tash, Reece & Tilly.
Loving Step-Father to the
Passmore Clan.
John was a Burma Star Veteran and a former president of Pett Bowls Club.
Grateful thanks to the staff at Park Beck for their love and care
to John these past 3 years.
Funeral service to take place at Hastings Crematorium on
Wednesday 14 October at 11.30am.
Donations if desired for
The Stroke Association c/o
Douglas Mercer. Tel 01424 421805.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 2, 2020
