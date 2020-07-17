|
May John Arthur Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family
on 12th July, aged 95.
Beloved husband of Kathleen and
devoted father, father in law and
grandad to Derek, Yvonne, Sarah,
Ken, Lesley, Carol, Paul, Katie and Jess.
He served as a Royal Marine in WWII, from age 17, on board HMS Victorious and Illustrious in the Far East.
He will be greatly missed by all of us.
There will be a closed cremation.
Donations, if desired, to St Michael's Hospice c/o The Co-Op, London Road.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 17, 2020