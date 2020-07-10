Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseline Chamberlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseline Chamberlin

Notice Condolences

Joseline Chamberlin Notice
CHAMBERLIN Joseline Valerie
née Towner
(known as Jo) Loving wife to Derek,
devoted mother to Debbie and David
and special Nan and Great Nan
Sadly passed away aged 75 years
on 1st July at home.
She is now at peace in Heaven.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral mass will take place at
All Saints Church with a memorial service planned for the future so that all family and friends can attend.
Family flowers only please,
we ask for donations in memory of Jo
to Macmillan, St Michael's Hospice
or Cancer Research UK which
may be sent via the funeral director,
Arthur C. Towner Ltd, 1 Albert Road,
Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG
Published in Hastings Observer on July 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -