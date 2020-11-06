|
Flanagan Josephine
(née Anstis) 29/9/27-28/10/20
Jo died peacefully supported by her family. She was born in Llantrisant, South Wales and lived her adult life in England being a Hastings resident for nearly fifty years.
She was a retired local primary school teacher (Churchwood, St Paul's) and wife of the late John Flanagan.
Loved and missed by her sons Timothy and Michael, daughters-in-law
Catalina and Kim and grandsons
Dan, Cameron and Ivan.
All enquiries to D.Mercer & Son,
St Leonards.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 6, 2020