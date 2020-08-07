|
DAVSON Lady Katherine (Kate) Died peacefully at home
on 26th July 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of
Sir Christopher Davson Bt.
Devoted mother of
Sir George Davson Bt.
Grandmother to Emma
(and partner Richard)
and Jimi, great-grandmother to Gene.
Following a Private Burial,
a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Canterbury Cathedral.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to L'Arche (Kent)
c/o C. W. Lyons & Son Ltd.,
70 Military Road, Canterbury,
Kent, CT1 1ND. Tel: 01227 463508
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 7, 2020