|
|
|
CORNELIUS Kathleen Peacefully on 2nd August
aged 96 years at Mulberry House.
Much loved wife of the late George, dearly loved mum of Pat and Sue,
much loved mother-in-law and adored Nanny, Great Nanny and Great-Great Nanny Kate. She will be very sadly missed and in all our hearts forever.
Our sincere thanks to everybody
at Mulberry House for the care
and kindness shown to Mum.
Flowers welcome or donations
to .
Enquiries to Arthur C. Towner Ltd (01424) 436386.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 14, 2020