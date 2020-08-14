Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Cornelius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Cornelius

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Cornelius Notice
CORNELIUS Kathleen Peacefully on 2nd August
aged 96 years at Mulberry House.
Much loved wife of the late George, dearly loved mum of Pat and Sue,
much loved mother-in-law and adored Nanny, Great Nanny and Great-Great Nanny Kate. She will be very sadly missed and in all our hearts forever.
Our sincere thanks to everybody
at Mulberry House for the care
and kindness shown to Mum.
Flowers welcome or donations
to .
Enquiries to Arthur C. Towner Ltd (01424) 436386.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -