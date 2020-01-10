|
|
|
RANDALL Kathleen Margaret Passed away suddenly on 23rd December 2019.
Much loved wife of the late John Randall, mother of Trish and Jenny, grandmother to Lucy, Tracie, John, Sam, James and Katie and great grandmother to Ivy and Sophie. Funeral service to be held at 10.00am on 29th January 2020 at
St Mary Magdalenes Church, Bexhill. Committal, for family only, at
Hastings Crematorium, followed by a reception at Bannatynes Hotel, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, to Oxfam via Bexhill Funeral Services,
35 Sackville Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN39 3JD.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 10, 2020