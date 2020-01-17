|
|
|
YOUNG Laurie George Passed away at the Conquest Hospital on 6th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Laurie will very sadly missed by his
wife Chris, son Grant and daughter Lisa, grandchildren Connor,
Laura, Amber and Mollie,
and great granddaughter Lyla.
Funeral service on
Thursday 30th January, 11.00 a.m.
at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations
if desired in Laurie's memory for Cancer Research UK or Dementia UK may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd.,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG. Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 17, 2020