Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Young

Notice Condolences

Laurie Young Notice
YOUNG Laurie George Passed away at the Conquest Hospital on 6th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Laurie will very sadly missed by his
wife Chris, son Grant and daughter Lisa, grandchildren Connor,
Laura, Amber and Mollie,
and great granddaughter Lyla.
Funeral service on
Thursday 30th January, 11.00 a.m.
at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations
if desired in Laurie's memory for Cancer Research UK or Dementia UK may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd.,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG. Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -