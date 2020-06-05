|
NEWELL Leonard Passed away peacefully on
26th May 2020
aged 97 years.
Devoted husband to the late Clarice,
Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather,
who will be greatly missed.
Private funeral service will be held
at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Monday 15th June 2020 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please will donations, if wished for RNLI (Hastings) via the funeral director Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
Audley House, 1 Albert Road,
Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DG,
01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on June 5, 2020