|
|
|
CLARK Lorna (Late of C. N. Crouch
& Sons of Beckley)
Suddenly but peacefully at home on 9th January 2020,
aged 92 years.
Dear wife of the late Victor.
Loving mother of Peter & Anne
and a devoted grandmother
and great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium
on Friday 14th February
at 2:00 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, payable to 'Dementia UK', may be sent c/o
J. Perigoe & Son Funeral Director,
Dixter Road, Northiam,
East Sussex TN31 6LB.
Tel: 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 31, 2020