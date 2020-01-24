|
|
|
JOLLIFFE (nee Ramsden) Louise Beloved wife of Matt,
mother of Henry, Frances and Imogen. Daughter of Pat (and the late John Ramsden) and sister to William, Victoria and Emma.
Louise passed away on the
9th January aged 55 years,
she will be deeply missed and
remain in our memories forever.
Funeral Thursday 6th February 2.15pm at Wealden Crematorium.
Donations not flowers please to
Breast Cancer Now or The Hospice in the Weald, details can be found on funeral directors website (C.Waterhouse, Burwash).
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 24, 2020