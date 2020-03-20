|
|
|
PANKHURST Madeleine
(née Mitchell) Wife of the late David John Pankhurst.
Sister to Margaret and Leslie.
Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 3rd March 2020,
aged 67.
Funeral to take place at the
Church of St John the Baptist, Westfield, followed by burial.
Flowers or Donations in lieu to
British Heart Foundation
or Guide Dogs For The Blind,
via Funeral Directors
Arthur C Towner Ltd,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonard's on Sea,
East Sussex, TN37 6NH, 01424 436386
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 20, 2020