GREEN Martin Passed away peacefully at the Conquest Hospital on 9th July, aged 74.
Much loved beloved partner of the late Beryl Buchannan. Will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
Funeral will be held on 29th July and friends can gather outside St. John's Church, Hollington at 12.45 to pay respects and say farewell to Martin. Flowers to St. Leonards TN37 6LU
or donations to Kent, Surrey and
Sussex Air Ambulance at www.aakss.org.uk/donate
Published in Hastings Observer on July 24, 2020