|
|
|
Benton Maureen
Née Lewis Passed away peacefully
at home, surrounded
by her family, on the
10th August 2020.
Loved wife of the late Jim Benton
A wonderful, supportive and treasured mum to Mark, Nicky, Jane, Bushie,
Paul, David, Simon and Katherine.
A lovely mother in law and devoted
nan to her 13 Grandchildren and
5 Great Grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Hastings Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th August at 1.30pm.
All flowers and enquiries please
to Banfield and Pomphrey,
476 Old London Road, Ore Village.
Telephone 01424 720002
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 21, 2020