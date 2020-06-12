Home

Michael Hayes Notice
Hayes Michael Joseph Passed away peacefully in hospital on 2nd June 2020 after a long illness,
aged 76 years old.
He will be greatly missed by son Andrew, daughter in law Jenny,
his two grandchildren
Cian and Arlan and brother Tom.
Funeral to be held at
Hastings Crematorium on the
19th June at 11.45am.
In accordance with current restrictions only close family
will attend and a celebration
will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only but donations to Cancer Research UK welcome if desired via this page - https://michaelhayes.muchloved.com.
All enquiries to A.C Towner Ltd, Norman Road, St Leonards,
tel: 01424 436386
Published in Hastings Observer on June 12, 2020
