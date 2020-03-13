|
|
|
MATHEWS Cricketer Mike has
played his final innings.
Michael Mathews of Playden, stalwart of Rye Cricket club for over 35 years, passed away on 27th February 2020.
A cremation for family and close friends will be held at Hastings Crematorium followed by a Memorial Service at Playden Church, 12.30pm on Friday 3rd April.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research or Rye Hospital may be made either at the service or c/o
Ellis Bros, 3 Ferry Road, Rye, TN31 7DJ
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 13, 2020