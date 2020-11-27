|
|
|
Penfold Michael Roland 19.06.46 - 21.11.20
Very sadly Dad slipped away on Saturday 21st November 2020.
A proud Londoner, who loved Rye and made it his home for almost 40 years.
He more recently resided at Winchelsea Beach which held fond memories of his own parents who holidayed there.
Special thanks to the people there that kindly supported Dad as his
health progressively failed.
We plan to hold a memorial at a later date, but in the meantime, please raise
a glass to Dad and remember the
good times whenever you can.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and everyone that knew him.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 27, 2020