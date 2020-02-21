|
|
|
Berkut Mikhail (Mischa) Died peacefully on 6th February 2020 aged 87, after bravely fighting Cancer.
Beloved husband of Penny, father of Arkady and Alexander, grandfather
to Sonya, Richard and Regina and
dance teacher to so many worldwide.
Funeral at Hastings Crematorium on Friday 28th February at 2.45pm.
No flowers or black clothes but donations welcomed to
Royal Ballet School,
Reg. Charity No. 214364.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
St Leonards-on-Sea Tel: 01424 444325.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 21, 2020